President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bill Gates Forge Partnership to Boost Sri Lanka’s Climate Resilience

In a significant development at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a strategic meeting with Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) yesterday (03). The discussions revolved around collaborative efforts to address global challenges and enhance Sri Lanka’s pivotal role in the world’s tropical belt.

During the meeting, Mr. Gates expressed the commitment of the BMGF to support Sri Lanka in building a robust and climate-resilient nation. The Foundation, which is already involved in initiatives in Sri Lanka, pledged to deepen its engagement with the country. Specific areas of focus include agriculture modernization and the establishment of data systems for agriculture. The collaboration also aims to strengthen Digital Public Infrastructure and enhance Sri Lanka’s expertise in climate and adaptation.

President Wickremesinghe highlighted Sri Lanka’s green initiatives presented at COP28, seeking the support of the BMGF in advancing these sustainable projects. The President emphasized the need for collective action to address pressing environmental issues and underscored Sri Lanka’s willingness to play a constructive role in the global effort.

Accompanying President Wickremesinghe in these high-level talks were Minister of Environment, Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijewardena and Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Anil Jasinghe. The delegation discussed potential areas of collaboration with the BMGF to ensure a comprehensive and impactful partnership.