President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry Discuss Collaborative Climate Initiatives

• Government’s Proposed Climate Change University and Funding Strategies at the Forefront of Discussions

President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a crucial conversation today (04) with US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, John Kerry, emphasizing Sri Lanka’s commitment to combatting climate change through innovative initiatives.

In the discussion, President Wickremesinghe outlined the Government’s ambitious proposals, prominently featuring the establishment of a Climate Change University. The President shed light on the comprehensive plan designed to address climate challenges and foster sustainable solutions.

A major focal point of the conversation was the critical issue of raising the necessary funds to effectively tackle climate change. President Wickremesinghe stressed the imperative of private sector involvement to augment financial resources for climate-related projects.

President Wickremesinghe extended an invitation to Mr. Kerry, urging him to visit Sri Lanka and witness first-hand the on-going efforts and initiatives being undertaken by the country in its commitment to combat climate change.

President’s Media Division (PMD)