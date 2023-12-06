December 07, 2023
    Developing a targeted initiative to manage the swift spread of dengue during the rainy season

    Amidst the onset of the rainy season, there has been a notable surge in dengue cases. Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, has urged relevant departments to promptly implement measures to address this escalating situation.

    A meeting was convened at the Presidential Secretariat December (05), spearheaded by State Minister of Health Dr. Sita Arambepola and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka. During the discussion, Mr. Ratnayaka issued directives to the National Dengue Control Unit.

    Concerns were raised about the rising number of dengue cases in Colombo, Gampaha, Kandy and Jaffna districts. Additionally, the breeding of the dengue vector was noted in public spaces such as government institutions, boat yards and schools.

    In response, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka instructed the Sri Lanka Police, with the support of the armed forces, to take immediate action to control the situation. The Presidential Secretariat is set to dispatch a letter to government agencies, outlining urgent measures to curb the disease’s spread.

    Furthermore, Mr. Ratnayaka advised a collaborative effort between the Sri Lanka Police and the offices of the Medical Officers of Health to implement a comprehensive nationwide awareness program.

    A follow-up meeting with the dengue control unit is scheduled for next Monday to assess the progress of these initiatives. The gathering included Defence Ministry Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retired), Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Acting Inspector General of Police Deshbandu Tennakoon and senior officers from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Colombo Municipal Council.

