Hon. Wasantha Yapabandara, Member of Parliament appointed as the Chair of the Parliamentary Caucus on Human Rights

Hon. Wasantha Yapabandara, Member of Parliament was appointed as the Chair of the Parliamentary Caucus on Human Rights as nominated and seconded by Hon. Jayantha Samaraweera and Hon. Udayana Kirindigoda respectively. He was appointed at the inaugural Caucus meeting held on the 07.12.2023.

Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Hon. (Dr.) Thilak Rajapakshe were appointed as the Co-Chairs of the Caucus as nominated and seconded by Hon. Udayana Kirindigoda, Hon. Lalith Ellawala and Hon. K. P. S. Kumarasiri respectively.

Commenting on the future plans of the Caucus, the Chair of the Caucus recalled the need for the Caucus to gain a basic understanding regarding human rights. Accordingly, it was

decided to call for a resource person with considerable knowledge on the subject of human rights before the Caucus for the purpose of awareness.

Members of Parliament Hon. (Prof.) Charitha Herath, Hon. Mohomad Muzammil, Hon. Nimal Piyathissa, Hon. (Dr.) Thilak Rajapakshe, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. K. P. S. Kumarasiri, Hon. Jayantha Samaraweera, Hon. Lalith Ellawala and Hon. Udayana Kirindigoda were present at the Caucus meeting held.