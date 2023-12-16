December 17, 2023
    Sri Lanka to assist coconut cultivation in Cuba

    December 17, 2023
    Sri Lanka to assist coconut cultivation in Cuba

    A meeting between Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Cuban Ambassador Andres Marcelo Gonzales Garrido took place on  December 14th  at the Temple Trees in Colombo.

    The Prime Minister thanked Cuba for the consistent support extended to Sri Lanka at the United Nations and other international forums. He also referred to the assistance given to Sri Lanka to combat Dengue pandemic and stressed the need for continuous cooperation in the field of medicine. The Ambassador agreed to share Cuban expertise in mosquito eradication with Sri Lankan health authorities.
    The Prime Minister emphasized the need to exchange new scientific and technological innovations in agricultural sector between the two countries.

    The Ambassador said that he was happy with the successful experiments carried out by the Sri Lankan Coconut Research Center and mentioned that he is working to get coconut saplings for cultivation in his country. The Prime Minister assured the Ambassador that a donation of 200 coconut seeds will be made to Cuba shortly. The Coconut Research Institute of Sri Lanka will also provide expertise to Cuba to develop its coconut industry.
    The ambassador further stated that there is scope to develop cooperation in food production, farming and animal husbandry sectors in Sri Lanka.

    Member of parliament Yadamini Gunawardena , Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Anura Dissanayake and First Secretary of Cuban Embassy, Maribel Duarte Gonzalez and also participated in this event.

