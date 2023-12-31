A special religious programme at Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya showers blessings on 73rd Anniversary of the Navy

As part of the sequence of religious programmes held in view of the 73rd Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, a spiritual event was conducted at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya on 29th December 2023, with the attendance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and the President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs. Mala Lamahewa.

Giving pride and place to Buddhist, Christian, Islam and Hindu faiths, the Sri Lanka Navy has organized a series of multi-religious programmes to invoke blessings on its 73rd Anniversary. This special programme was held under the patronage of the Naval Buddhist Association and had been organized by the naval establishment SLNS Kelani. The programme also marked the end of religious events organised in view of the Navy's Anniversary.

Before the performance of the this special religious ritual at the 'Dhathu Mandira' of Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara, Commander of the Navy and President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit paid their obeisance to Chief Incumbent of the temple, Professor, Most Ven. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangharakkitha Thero. During this spiritual event, the members of Maha Sangha transferred merits on fallen naval war veterans and blessings were invoked on disabled naval war heroes, all naval personnel both serving and retired, their family members and the Navy.

The Chief of Staffof the Navy, Rear AdmiralJayantha Kularatne, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations of the Navy, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake, the President of Naval Buddhist Association and Director General Engineering, Rear Admiral Ravi Ranasinghe, Director Generals of the Navy, executive committee members of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, flag - ranking officers and naval personnel from the Navy Headquarters and the Western Naval Command were also present on this occasion.