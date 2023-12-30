Prime Minister welcomes new Indian High Commissioner and assures continuous cooperation

New Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees yesterday (29). They held a detailed discussion on economic ties and cooperation between the two countries and examined ways and means of expediting the proposed joint projects.

They discussed the possibility of more Indian investments in the energy sector including solar and wind power, joint projects on Trincomalee oil storage tanks, ports, railways and other sectors.

The Prime Minister thanked India for the assistance provided to Sri Lanka to face the current economic crisis by extending debt restructuring facilities and providing relief material, food and medicine and also for the support given to obtain the IMF package to solve liquidity issues.

New High Commissioner Jha, recalling his tenure in Sri Lanka from 2007 to 2010 and said he consider it a great privilege to be in Colombo once again to work for further strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation. He stressed the need for early steps to implement India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision and the 14-point program agreed by the leaders of the two countries.

"My mission is to work with the people of Sri Lanka, for the benefit of Sri Lanka, under the guidance of Sri Lankan leadership," he declared. He assured that Indian expertise will be extended to Sri Lanka for its plans for digital infrastructure development including introducing digital IDs for every citizen and for development of IT education.

MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake and Deputy High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey, Counsellor of Indian High Commission, Eldoss Mathews were also present during the meeting.