Pakistan’s Defence Secretary calls on President

Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan (Retired), the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Pakistan, called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat Yesterday (03). The Pakistan Secretary of Defence is in Sri Lanka to attend the fourth Sri Lanka-Pakistan Bilateral Defence Dialogue at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte. Subsequently.

President Wickremesinghe warmly welcomed the Pakistani Defence Ministry Secretary, engaging in a brief discussion.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Defence Pramita Bandara Thennakoon, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security, and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, as well as Secretary of the Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (Retired).

Following this, the Defence Secretary of Pakistan had a separate discussion with President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka.