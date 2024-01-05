Urgent measures to create a comprehensive legal framework for addressing challenges in the ‘Beedi’ Industry

A meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (04) to address the challenges that have emerged in connection with the Beedi Industry.

State Minister for Finance, Mr. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, State Minister for Technology, Mr. Kanaka Herath and Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, presided over the discussion.

Extensive deliberations took place regarding the issues and irregularities arising in the importation of raw materials for the beedi industry.

Consequently, emphasis was placed on the necessity to revise the tax policy related to the importation of essential raw materials for the beedi industry. The agreement was to restructure it through formal channels. Additionally, measures to curb the illicit import of raw materials were highlighted during the discussion.

Furthermore, consensus was reached on the annual registration of importers and beedi manufacturing establishments. Lengthy discussions were conducted on the revision of the registration fee during the meeting.

Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka advised the relevant officials to take necessary measures to prevent the importation of cut and processed ‘Tendu’ leaves and to take immediate steps to prepare a formal legal framework to solve the problems related to the industry.

A group of officials from the relevant line agencies participated in this discussion.