January 22, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    President meets state leaders during the 3rd “G77 and China” Global South Summit Featured

    January 22, 2024
    President meets state leaders during the 3rd “G77 and China” Global South Summit

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated in the 3rd South Summit “G77 and China,” commencing today (21) in Kampala, Uganda. During the event, he engaged in fruitful discussions with numerous state leaders and representatives.

    This morning (21), President Ranil Wickremesinghe held a significant meeting with Dr. Riyad Malki, Palestine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. Additionally, he met with Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, fostering dialogue and collaboration.

    Further, President Ranil Wickremesinghe convened with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the same day (21), discussing matters of global significance.

    In a separate engagement, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, Mr. Shri V. Muraleedharan, had a constructive discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, emphasizing bilateral relations.

    Moreover, President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with Mr. Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Laos, and Mr. Ivan John Uy, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology of the Philippines, further enhancing diplomatic ties and cooperation.

    « President Wickremesinghe holds meeting with the President of Uganda President emphasizes immediate reforms in global financial structure »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya