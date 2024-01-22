SOC on Media, Youth, Heritage and New Citizen approves the Online Safety Bill subject to the amendments proposed by the Supreme Court.

Sectoral Oversight Committee on Media, Youth, Heritage and New Citizen approved the Online Safety Bill, Subject to the amendments determined by the Supreme Court.

The bill was approved when the Sectoral Oversight Committee met in Parliament today (22) under the chairmanship of the Member of Parliament Hon. Lalith Warankumara.

Thus, tomorrow (23), this bill will be taken for the second reading debate.

Officials representing the Ministry of Public Security, the Attorney General's Department, the Legal Draftsman’s Department, Sri Lanka Police and the National Secretariat of Non-Governmental Organizations joined the meeting. The members of the committee, Hon. Gayantha Karunathilake, Hon. Jayantha Katagoda, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Jagath Samarawickrama and Hon. S. M. M. Musharraf were present at the meeting. Also, with the approval of the Chairman of the Committee, Members of Parliament Hon. Iran Wickramaratne and Hon. Chandima Weerakkodi also participated.

Members of Parliament Hon. Gayantha Karunathileka, Hon. Iran Wickramaratne and Hon. Chandima Weerakkodi pointed out to the committee that further time is required to make amendments to the draft bill and that there should be policy amendments in this regard. They pointed out that it is important to get more time without passing this bill quickly in the parliament.

Accordingly, the chairman of the committee mentioned that the parliament will be informed about the matter presented by these members.