President Wickremesinghe Hosts Cordial Meeting with Thai PM

In a warm and friendly encounter, President Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed the Prime Minister of Thailand Hon. Srettha Thavisin and his delegation to the President’s House in Colombo last night (03).

The meeting began with a gracious welcome from Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who extended his hospitality to the Thai Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation. President Ranil Wickremesinghe then led the group into the President’s House, setting the stage for a warm and productive discussion between the two sides.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in a friendly conversation, fostering diplomatic ties and discussing matters of mutual interest. The Thai Prime Minister, immersed in the historical ambiance, took the opportunity to explore the old paintings within the President’s House. As a commemoration of the visit, he left a thoughtful note in the special guest book kept at the venue.

The Thai delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, the Minister of Escort to the Thai Prime Minister representing Sri Lanka Dr. Ramesh Pathirana participated in the event. Cabinet ministers including Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe P.C., Kanchana Wijesekera, Jeevan Thondaman and Minister of State Tharaka Balasuriya, were also in attendance.

Notable figures present included the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Anura Dissanayake, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Aruni Wijewardane among others.

The meeting served as a platform for strengthening bilateral relations and fostering goodwill between Sri Lanka and Thailand. The shared moments of camaraderie and cultural exchange underscored the significance of diplomatic ties between the two nations.