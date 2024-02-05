President swiftly honours commitment to Buduruwagala College students

President Ranil Wickremesinghe wasted no time in fulfilling his promise to the students of Buduruwagala College in Monaragala, presenting a significant collection of musical instruments at the school on February 9th.

The students made this request on November 3rd when President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Buduruwagala Maha Vidyalaya Stadium in Monaragala due to adverse weather conditions.

Both students and teachers were filled with joy upon realizing that the unexpected visitor to their school was none other than the President of the country. During this unexpected visit, they seized the opportunity to engage in a friendly conversation with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as they approached the helicopter. The President inquired about any shortcomings in both the school and the surrounding area.

They informed the President about the necessity of musical instruments in the school. In response, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, committed to fulfilling the request, directed the relevant officials to address the matter promptly.

Accordingly as promised, within a remarkably short timeframe, all necessary arrangements have been completed to provide an array of musical instruments, including trumpet, trombone, saxophone, clarinet, mountable tambourine, chime sets, acoustic drum, etc.

President’s Community Affairs Director General Rajith Keerthy Tennakoon, Zonal Education Director K. J. Susil Wijethilaka, Divisional Education Director H. T. Dharmasiri, Principal Buduruwagala College Monaragala H. M. U. B. Herath, along with the teaching staff and a group of students, will be participating in this event.