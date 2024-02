The Defence Attaché of the Embassy of Germany in New Delhi and accredited to Sri Lanka, Colonel Klaus Willi Merkel called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters today (05 th February 2024).

During the official interaction, the Commander of the Navy and the Defence Attaché of the Embassy of Germany exchanged views on several matters of mutual interests.

The occasion was also attended by the Deputy Defence Attaché of the Embassy of Germany, Lieutenant Colonel (GS) Andre Niedhofer and Naval Assistant to the Commander of the Navy, Commodore Kosala Warnakulasooriya. The cordial discussion culminated with an exchange of mementos, signifying the importance of the occasion.