President Ranil Wickremesinghe Conducts Inspection Visit to Sri Lankan Consulate in Western Australia

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, currently in Perth, Australia to attend the 7th Indian Ocean Summit, engaged in an inspection visit to the Sri Lankan Consulate in Western Australia today (10).

Upon arrival at the Consulate, President Wickremesinghe was warmly received by Hon. Consul Dr. Rosh Jalagge and Mrs. Priyanka Gamage.

This meeting provided an invaluable opportunity to discuss shared interests between the Consulate and the Sri Lankan community in Western Australia, with a particular focus on advancing economic development initiatives in Sri Lanka.

In recognition of the visit, Hon. Consul Dr. Rosh Jalagge presented memento to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The visit concluded with a group photo session involving the President, Consul General, and consulate staff.

The Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka, accompanied the President during this visit.