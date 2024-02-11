President Ranil Wickremesinghe Visits Former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the residence of former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, who is currently unwell, to inquire about his condition. This morning (11), the President made his way to Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera’s home in Katugampala, engaging in a brief conversation with him to check on his well-being.

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe also conversed with the family members of Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, gathering information about his health and offering his support. Following this, the President took the opportunity to interact with the local community near Mr. Jayawickrama Perera’s residence, engaging in a friendly exchange with the people of the area.

Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, and former North Western Provincial Council member Asanka Jayawickrama, who is the son of Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera were among those in attendance. Furthermore, several politicians from the Kurunegala district and Acting Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon also joined the president.