Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda engaged in an observation tour at Peliyagoda Fish Market Complex on yesterday(11) and instructed the Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries Miss. Nayana Kumari Somarathne to provide solutions to the prevailing issues at the Fish Market Complex.

Necessary measures have been taken to install Solar Power System at Peliyagoda Fish Market Complex and the discussions were mainly focused on the issues in this regard. After the installation of the Solar Power System the Electrical Bill for the Fish Market Complex can be minimized. The officials of the Private Company that was entrusted to install the Solar Power System too were present at the discussion and the measures are being taken to provide necessary facilities to them.

The Minister noticed many needs of the businessmen at the Fish Market Complex and stated that measures would be taken to fulfill their needs.

The Minister further stated that the officials of the Management Board of the market complex should pay more attention to the cleanliness of the complex and to take action to maintain the hygienic condition of the complex.

The Minister discussed about the increasing dog population at the market complex and instructed the Secretary to prepare a suitable methodology to get rid of them from the complex.

The Minister took measures to solve many issues at the complex and stated that he would look into the affairs of the Fish Market Complex frequently.

Many officials of the Ministry including the Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries Miss. Nayana Kumari Somarathne attended the event.