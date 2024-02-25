Sri Lanka Navy facilitates successful annual feast at St. Anthony's Church in Kachchativu

The annual feast of St. Anthony's Church in Kachchativu was held on a successful note on 23rd and 24th February 2024. Kachchativu is an islet belonging to Sri Lanka, located close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) of Sri Lanka and India. The main mass of the church festival was conducted by the Vicar General of the Jaffna Diocese Rev. Fr. Josephdas Jebaratnam. The proceedings of the event had been organised under the guidance of the District Secretary of Jaffna, Mr. A Sivabalasundaram. The main mass was attended bythe Secretary to the President, Mr Saman Ekanayake, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, distinguished invitees, a large number of devotees and a representative from the Indian government.

The Sri Lanka Navy, in a display of respect for all religions, constructed the new church in Kachchativu. Continuing their tradition, the Sri Lanka Navy provided support for the festival's smooth organization this year, making available required infrastructure.

At the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Sri Lanka Navy ensured facilitation of the annual feast, under the supervision of Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda. As such, the Northern Naval Command worked in coordination with the Jaffna District Secretariat and the Delft Divisional Secretariat to provide meals and drinking water, sanitary facilities, put up temporary tents, roads and jetties, make available electricity and deployed lifesaving and medical teams for the safety and convenience of devotees.

Religious dignitaries including fathers and nuns, state officials in the Northern Province, the President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit (NSVU ) Mrs Mala Lamahewa and NSVU members, Deputy Area Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Ravindra Tissera, naval personnel from the Northern Naval Command, members of the Navy Christian Council, armed force personnel, and a large number of devotees were also present at this event.