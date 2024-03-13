AVM H M S K B Kotakadeniya (Retd) Assumes Role as Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka welcomes the appointment of Air vice Marshal H. M. S. K. B. Kotakadeniya (Retd) as the new Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer. This appointment comes in the wake of the retirement of the former Director General of Civil Aiation.

The official appointment letter was presented by Hon. Nimal Siripala Silva, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation, and has received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A ceremony to mark this significant occasion took place in the presence of the Secretary to the Ministry, Mr. K D S Ruwanchandra, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) Mr. G.S. Withanage, and Vice Chairman Mr. D.W.S. Narangoda.

Prior to assuming the role of Director General of Civil Aviation, AVM H M S K B Kotakadeniya (Retd) served as a Board Director of CAASL since 12 August 2022. His extensive experience and strategic vision make him well-suited to lead the aviation sector into a new Era of growth and development of the aviation industry in Sri Lanka.