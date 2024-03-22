March 22, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Heavy rains in many areas end dry spell

    March 22, 2024
    Heavy rains in many areas end dry spell

    Ending prolonged the dry spell in the country, rain experienced in many parts of the country yesterday. According to Meteoreologist Srimal Herath, many areas will experience rains reducing the current hot temperature.

    Heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of the Southern, North Central, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North and North Eastern provinces yesterday.

    Wathupitiwala recorded a rainfall of 84.5 mm while Avissawella had a 37.5 mm rainfall yesterday.

    Heavy rains were reported from Maha-Oya and Ampara areas too.

    People in many parts of the country were affected by the excessive heat for the past few months and agricultural activities in the Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura district were also hampered due to this situation.

    « Special Program Targets Empowerment of 14,000 Underprivileged Individuals – Social Empowerment State Minister Anupa Pasqual IMF and Sri Lankan Authorities Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Economic Policies »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya