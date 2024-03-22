Heavy rains in many areas end dry spell

Ending prolonged the dry spell in the country, rain experienced in many parts of the country yesterday. According to Meteoreologist Srimal Herath, many areas will experience rains reducing the current hot temperature.

Heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of the Southern, North Central, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North and North Eastern provinces yesterday.

Wathupitiwala recorded a rainfall of 84.5 mm while Avissawella had a 37.5 mm rainfall yesterday.

Heavy rains were reported from Maha-Oya and Ampara areas too.

People in many parts of the country were affected by the excessive heat for the past few months and agricultural activities in the Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura district were also hampered due to this situation.