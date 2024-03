Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places inWestern, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in North-central,Uva and North-western provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.