President Commemorates Minister Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha’s 40-Year Legal Career and Political Contributions

Speaking as the chief guest at the commemoration event held at the Colombo Hilton Hotel to honour the 40-year legal career of President’s Counsel Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms, President Wickremesinghe lauded the pivotal role played by Minister Rajapaksha in shaping Sri Lankan politics and legal profession.

The event, organized by junior lawyers who have trained under Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, showcased his multifaceted contributions as a literary figure, writer, songwriter, and artist. President Wickremesinghe fondly recalled his acquaintance with Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha dating back to 1977 when the latter entered Parliament as a promising candidate of the United National Party.

Acknowledging Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha’s legislative efforts during his tenure as Minister of Justice, President Wickremesinghe extended congratulations on his past achievements and future endeavours.

Minister Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, reflecting on his four-decade journey as a lawyer, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all who stood by him throughout his career. He particularly thanked the legal community, including his junior colleagues, for orchestrating the commemorative event.

Subsequently, he pursued legal studies and transitioned into the legal field, where he dedicated 40 years of service at the Colombo Judicial Complex. As a politician, he has served as a Member of Parliament, Chairman of the CoPE Committee and a Cabinet Minister in a number of ministries under various governments.

In acknowledgment of his significant contributions to the legal field, Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha received a commemorative gift from his junior lawyers.

The occasion was graced by numerous dignitaries, including several ministers, former President Maithripala Sirisena, Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam, as well as representatives from political parties, ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, Supreme Court judges, and members of the legal community such as judges, lawyers, officers of the Sri Lanka Bar Association, as well as Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapaksha ‘s family and close relatives.