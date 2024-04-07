A committee from the President to Protect the Traditional Kandyan Dance

President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the formation of a committee tasked with preserving and maintaining the rich cultural heritage of Kandyan dancing art. This decision was made during a meeting with Kandy traditional dancers at the President’s House in Kandy this morning (07).

The committee will comprise representatives from relevant institutions such as the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the University of Visual and Performing Arts. President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of including a representative of traditional Kandyan dancers in this committee to ensure their voices are heard and their interests represented.

Additionally, the President instructed Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara, to explore the possibility of providing pensions to traditional Kandyan dancers as a gesture of recognition for their invaluable contribution to the cultural heritage of Sri Lanka.

Acknowledging the popularity of Kandyan dance both locally and internationally, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the need to address issues related to the preservation of traditional practices and rituals associated with this art form. The newly formed committee will be tasked with providing recommendations on how to effectively safeguard and promote Kandyan dance for future generations.

Furthermore, the President underscored the significance of preserving other traditional arts of the country, such as the Sabaragamuwa dance, and instructed officials to address the challenges faced by traditional dancers in Kandy, ensuring they receive the necessary support and recognition.

In expressing their gratitude for President Wickremesinghe’s initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and creating a better country for all citizens, traditional dancers in Kandy commended the efforts undertaken to preserve and promote Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage.

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security, and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, along with United National Party General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, were also present during this significant occasion.