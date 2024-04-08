Kompagngna Veediya flyover declared open by the President

The rest of the construction work of this project is planned to be completed by the month of September, and the estimated amount for the entire project is Rs. 5,278,081,272.43.

It has been observed that nearly 3 hours of time is wasted daily due to the railway crossing located in Kompagngna Veediya area, which is a very busy commercial city with various institutions including government offices, hospitals, religious places, restaurants and movie theatres.

In order to avoid the delay, the construction work of this project, which is implemented by the Road Development Authority, is being carried out by Maga Engineering Company.

Transport, Highways and Mass Media Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardana, United National Party (UNP) Chairman, MP Wajira Abeywardena, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Transport and Highways Ministry Secretary R.W.R. Pemasiri, Road Development Authority Chairman C.P. Athuluwage, Road Development Authority Director General Priyantha Suriyabandara and number of officials attended the event.