Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya elected as the Chair of the Committee on Economic Stabilization.

State Minister Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya was unanimously elected as the Chair of the Committee on Economic Stabilization for the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament. The first meeting of the Committee on Economic Stabilization for the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament was held recently (01) in the Parliament.

State Minister Hon. Kanaka Herath proposed the name of State Minister Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya and MP Hon. C.B. Rathnayake seconded the proposal.

State Minister Hon. Taraka Balasuriya held the Chairmanship of this Committee in the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament. Pointing out that the scope of the Committee on Economic Stabilization is the same as the scope of the Committee on Public Enterprises, the Chair emphasized that those scopes are needed to be changed. He also suggested that the scope of the committee should be expanded to cover all aspects of the economy.

However, since a final decision has not been taken regarding the change of those subjects, the Committee Chair pointed out that the members of the Committee and the relevant parties can discuss the changes further.

Accordingly, the committee decided to hold a special meeting in this regard in the future.

State Minister Hon. Kanaka Herath, Members of Parliament Hon. S.M Chandrasena, Hon. Mano Ganesan, Hon. C.B Rathnayake, Hon. Sivagnanam Shritharan, Hon. Hector Appuhami, Hon. (Dr.) Nalaka Godahewa and Hon. Akila Ellawala participated in this meeting.