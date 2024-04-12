April 13, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Yearly Gift Parcels Delivered to Children at 336 Child Development Centers Nationwide Featured

    April 12, 2024
    Yearly Gift Parcels Delivered to Children at 336 Child Development Centers Nationwide

    The distribution of annual gift parcels to children under the care of 336 child development centers throughout the country, in line with President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s initiative, will take place across the island tomorrow (13).

    Coordinated by the Office of the President, with support from the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Sri Lanka Army, the distribution aims to bring joy to over 10,000 children, alongside the President’s New Year message.

    Regardless of their circumstances, these centers across various provinces, including the Central, Eastern, Northern, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, and Western, will ensure that every child feels included and valued, extending a sense of family to them.

    CBL proudly sponsors this program, facilitating the delivery of these much-awaited parcels to children nationwide.

    « Navy intercepts 02 local multiday fishing trawlers with about 200kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin and crystal methamphetamine Severe lightning warning issued »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya