National Oil Anointing Ceremony held under the patronage of PM

National oil anointing ceremony of Sinhala and Hindu New Year Festival was held today (15) at Wattala Hendala Purana Rajamaha Vihara under the patronage of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Ministry of Indigenous Medicine organized this national event and on the auspicious time at 10.17 a.m., Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was anointed by Ven Higgoda Chandima Nayaka Thera, Chief Incumbent of Wattala Hendala Rajamaha Viharaya.

The Maha Sangha anointed the people who have attended the state ceremony.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena presented a high-nutrition, high medicinal value Moringa plant to the Handala Purana Rajamaha Vihara Dayaka Sabha for planting on the auspicious time for tree planting that falls on 18th April.

The Prime Minister offered his best wishes to the people for their good health as expected from the oil anointing ceremony.

The ministry had taken steps to provide Sinhala New Year Almanac and Nanu that requires for the oil anointing ceremony to Indigenous Medical Practitioners and to all the temples.

State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Sisira Jayakody, State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, MP Yadamini Gunawardena, government officials including Secretary to the Ministry of Health Palitha Mahipala and residents participated in this event.