President Visits Ambewela Dairy Farm; Directs to Enhance Tourist Facilities

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Ambewela Dairy Farm, which boasts state-of-the-art technology, this morning (20) to assess its advancement. This visit marks the President’s return to the farm since his sudden inspection visit in December 2022. Following his directives during the prior visit, a comprehensive development initiative commenced at the farm last year.

Upon the arrival, President Wickremesinghe was warmly received by the General Manager of the Dairy Farm Mr. Sarath Bandara and the staff. During his visit, the President reviewed the progress of the new development initiatives and inspected the premises where the dairy cows are kept.

Afterwards, President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a brief conversation with the staff, assessing the incremental growth achieved in Ambewela Farm and its contribution to the national economy. He underscored the importance of implementing various tourism promotion programs for tourists visiting the farm.

The President also posed for a group photograph with the staff and left a remark in the special guests book.

Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe interacted with local and foreign tourists who visited the farm over the weekend, engaging in friendly conversations and inquiring about their experience.

Mr. Sarath Bandara, the General Manager of Ambewela Farms, highlighted that Ambewela Farm, established in 1943 and privatized in 2001, has undergone extensive modernization, emerging as the leading centre in Sri Lanka and South Asia for advanced dairy production and farm technology utilization. He expressed gratitude to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s support for the farm’s development during his tenure as Prime Minister and appreciated the President’s frequent visits to the farm.

Mr. Bandara noted that during President Wickremesinghe’s visit in December 2022, daily milk production stood at approximately 40,000 litres. However, due to subsequent modernization initiatives, the farm is expected to achieve a daily milk production of 52,000 litres by the end of this year, marking a 30% increase.

He highlighted the farm’s goal of reaching a production capacity to 20 million litres of milk per year through gradual increases in milk production. He emphasized that the Ambewela Group has developed high-quality breeds for dairy cows in Sri Lanka, with all activities related to cow management, including feeding, weighing, disease identification and segregation, being automated and mechanized.

Furthermore, in line with the President’s directives during his previous visit, the farm has opened its doors for research and experiential learning opportunities for students from Sri Lankan universities. Mr. Bandara emphasized that students can gain valuable hands-on experience through this initiative.

Mr. Sarath Bandara emphasized that due to the economic stability brought by President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s sound economic policies, there has been an increase in tourist arrivals. He noted that a significant number of both local and foreign tourists visit Ambewela Dairy Farm daily, with one particular day this year marking the arrival of 9,000 tourists.

Additionally, Mr. Bandara further mentioned that a special program has been initiated this year specifically tailored for both local and foreign tourists who visit the farm. Significant efforts have been made to enhance the facilities available to these visitors, ensuring a more enjoyable and enriching experience during their time at Ambewela Dairy Farm.