New Program Launched to Reduce Corruption in the Public Sector

MP Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, Chairman to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on an Open & Accountable Government declared that measures are in place to launch a successful program for conducting transactions via technology and online methods to reduce corruption and fraud.

He emphasized that government employees, who frequently request salary increases, must properly fulfil their duties to the public, noting that the political system is responsible solely for policymaking.

Mr. Sumithraarachchi made these remarks during a press briefing titled ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country,’ held at the President Media Centre (PMC), today (17).

He further commented that,

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on an Open & Accountable Government has accomplished significant work in the public interest, focusing on strengthening government operations transparently and responsibly. As part of this effort, the Sectoral Monitoring Committee is evaluating public service performance by reviewing the annual performance reports of all government institutions, including the Supreme Court, judicial system, and various ministries.

However, according to the reports of the Auditor General, some institutions have a performance rate of only about 23%. When asked about the reasons for this, these institutions provide varying explanations. To address this issue, a special workshop for government officials who interact closely with the public was recently held in Parliament under the patronage of the Speaker. Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Secretaries, District Secretaries, and Divisional Secretaries attended the workshop, where they were instructed on how to deliver efficient and friendly service to the public.

Government employees have the duty, responsibility, and accountability to serve the people. This year, the government, led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, implemented a salary increase of Rs. 10,000, with another increase planned for next year. Given this, government employees who request salary increases must fulfil their duties to the public properly. While the political regime can only make policy, the public sector should ensure that individuals who come to government institutions in distress leave with a smile on their faces.

To reduce corruption and fraud, the public sector has initiated a program to conduct transactions through technology and online methods. Additionally, we have commenced the discussions to update the existing systems.

Facilities must be enhanced to ensure government operations are efficient, and vacant posts should be filled promptly. Furthermore, it is essential to conduct a survey on the duties of government employees.