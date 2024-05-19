President Commences Two-Day Official Visit to Indonesia

President Ranil Wickremesinghe embarked on an official two-day visit to Indonesia to participate in the high-level session of the 10th World Water Summit. He arrived at Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali yesterday (18).

Invited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, President Wickremesinghe was warmly received by Arifin Tasrif, the Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia, and Dewi Gustina Tobing, the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, among other dignitaries.

The reception was marked by military honours and a traditional Balinese dance performance.

The high-level session of the 10th World Water Summit, themed “Water for Collective Prosperity,” is being held in Bali, Indonesia, from May 18 to 20. President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to address the summit and deliver a special speech on May 20.

Additionally, President Wickremesinghe met with world-renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk today (19) to discuss the implementation of the “Starlink” service in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Sri Lanka is committed to expediting the application process to connect the country to the global “Starlink” network.