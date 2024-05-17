3146 Sailors advanced on 15th Victory Day anniversary

Coinciding with the 15th Victory Day anniversary 3146 sailors have been advanced to their next higher rates by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, with the approval of Hon. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Sri Lanka's security forces, including the armed forces, police, and Civil Security Department, played a critical role in defeating a nearly 30-year-long terrorism. Their selfless commitment, including those who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, were instrumental in a successful humanitarian operation that established sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

In a ceremonious display of honour, the Navy celebrated the 15th anniversary of Victory Day with the advanced of 3146 senior and junior sailors across naval rates belonging to regular and volunteer forces with the recommendation of Commander of the Navy.