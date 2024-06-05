June 05, 2024
    June 05, 2024
    President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulates Modi on election win

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated the BJP led NDA for their electoral victory.

    The President recognised the confidence demonstrated by the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Narendra Modi, while expressing confidence in the continued growth in relations between Sri Lanka and India.

