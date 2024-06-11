President meets Dr. S Jaishankar in New Delhi

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, currently in New Delhi, held a meeting yesterday (10) with Indian Senior Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. During the meeting, Mr. Jaishankar addressed the swift resumption of development projects initiated in Sri Lanka with Indian investments, which had been halted midway.

He expressed his intent to visit Sri Lanka in the near future to oversee the progress of these activities.

Senior Minister Jaishankar assured that he would visit Sri Lanka soon to coordinate the Prime Minister’s visit and expedite the commencement of development projects funded by Indian investments.

The discussions also covered India’s “Neighborhood First” policy. Minister Jaishankar highlighted plans for an industrial zone in Trincomalee, to be established by the Indian government, which will attract numerous Indian investors and potentially investors from other countries.

President Wickremesinghe noted that the new Economic Transformation Act will devolve powers in agriculture, health, education, and economic management to the Provincial Councils.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also mentioned that the Truth and Reconciliation Bill will be submitted to Parliament by next July. The meeting also covered the agricultural modernization program being implemented in the country and addressed the ongoing issues between the fishermen of both nations, aiming for a swift resolution.

President Wickremesinghe announced that estate line rooms will be designated as estate villages through a gazette notification, allowing for their development under the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also extended warm congratulations to Minister S. Jaishankar on his reappointment. The President also recalled his invitation to the Indian Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka in the near future.

In attendance were President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Foreign Ministry Secretary Ms Aruni Wijewardene, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Ms Kshenuka Senewiratne, and President’s Private Secretary Ms Sandra Perera.