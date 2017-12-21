Prompt action by the Government has paid off, said President Maithripala Sirisena in a tweet yesterday, following Russia’s decision to lift the import restrictions placed on Sri Lankan Tea.



The President stressed that diplomatic relations between Russia and Sri Lanka were ‘exemplary’.



“The tea exports issue is yet another example of this friendship”, tweeted President Sirisena’s official twitter account.



He also took the opportunity to thank Russia for its ‘cordiality’. Russia imposed a ban on Sri Lankan tea exports on 18th December due to a Khapra beetle larvae being found in one of the packages of tea sent to the country. A Sri Lankan delegation that visited Russia last week discussed ways in which the ban could be removed and if Russia needed any additional quality control procedures imposed on Sri Lankan tea.