President Maithripala Sirisena made an observation visit to the Moragahakanda hydro-electricity plant Project last week.

The testing works of the Moragahakanda power plant, which will generate 25-Megawatt hydropower to the national grid, are being carried out successfully.

The President who visited the project premises engaged in cordial discussion with the officials including the project engineers. Acting Director of the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Multi-purpose Development Project T.B. Wijerathne participated on this occasion.