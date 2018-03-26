President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Cabinet has decided to postpone the rallies and meetings from May 1 to May 7 taking into the consideration of the Vesak week, which coincides with the International Workers’ Day.This decision has been taken considering the request made by the Maha Sangha, the President said that adding that accordingly, all the necessary steps will be taken under the guidance and advice of the Maha Sangha to commemorate the Vesak Week on a grand scale.

Meanwhile, the Government will declare May 7 as a public holiday, and the President requested all the political parties and trade unions to join the International Workers’ Day celebration on that day.He made these remarks participating in a ceremony to present the Scroll to the newly elected President of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha Ven. Shastrapathi Ganthune Assaji Mahanayake Thera of the Amarapura Chulaganthi Nikaya at the BMICH, today (27).

President Sirisena recalled the long term request made by the Maha Sangha regarding holding tuition classes on full moon poya days and said that a proper programme will be implemented in the future paying more attention in this regard.

Tri Nikayas’ Sanga Nayaka Theros including the supreme Mahanayaka of Sri Lanka Amarapura Nikaya Agga Maha Pandita Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thero, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ministers Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, Gayantha Karunathilaka, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Ruwan Wijewardene were among those who participated in this event.