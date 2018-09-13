The State Literary Awards Ceremony 2018, an occasion to give due accolades to the literati who enrich the field of literature in Sri Lanka with their creations, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the BMICH, Tuesday (11th). Many authors received awards at this ceremony for their great contribution for the advancement of the literature in the year 2017.

Prof.K.N.O Dharmadasa, M. Ponnambalam and Prof. Gananath Obeyesekere were presented with “Sahityaratna” lifetime award for their invaluable service towards the advancement of the literature field of Sri Lanka in Sinhala, Tamil and English languages, by the President.Prof. Nalinika Obeysekara the daughter of Prof. Gananath Obeyesekere obtained the award on behalf of him.

The Awards Ceremony organized by State Literary Advisory Board, Art Council of Sri Lanka, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and Ministry of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs, was held for the 61st time. The literary books which were honored with awards were also presented to the President. Minister Wijeydasa Rajapaksha, Secretary of Ministry of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs J.J.Rathnasiri, Director of Cultural Affairs Anusha Gokula Fernando, Professor Samantha Herath of the State Literary Advisory Board,and others were present at this event.