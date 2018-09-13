Sri Lanka and Indonesia decided to further strengthen friendly ties between the two countries and work unitedly to ensure free naval movement and security in the Indian Ocean.The decisions were reached during the bilateral meeting held between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam yesterday morning (12).

Premier Wickremesinghe and the Indonesian President’s attention was drawn on implementing a strategy jointly to acquire a considerable proportion of the European market.The two leaders also agreed to set up a joint committee to expanding trade, investment and business opportunities between Sri Lanka and Indonesia and thereafter to enter into a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries in due course.

The discussion also focused on the measures could be taken to the promotion of the tourism industry and on inter-exchange programmes between the armies of the two countries on security programmes. The Premier also extended greetings from President Maithripala Sirisena to the Indonesian President as well.

Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrema, Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Vietnam Hasanthi Dissanayake, Prime Minister’s Additional Secretary Saman Athaudahetti and Special Assistant Sandra Perera were present.