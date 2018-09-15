Under the programme carried out by President Maithripala Sirisena to provide the necessary leadership to achieve sustainable development objectives in 2030, the National Sustainability discourse is preparing a plan to determine the long-term objectives in the fields of economic, social and environment within the next 12 years.

The first draft of the National Sustainability discourse was presented to the President recently and a further series of discussions focusing universities were held in recent days to get the ideas as to how the draft should be nourished in the future.

At present this series of discussions which is being held with the participation of university vice chancellors, lectures and professors have been completed in the universities of Colombo, Kelaniya, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Peradeniya and Open University as well as in Aesthetics University, and it is significant that in all these discussions those meetings were pave the way to hold productive dialogue .

These discussions which were held with the participation of members of the Presidential Expert Committee for Sustainable Development, the vice chancellors, lectures and professors emphasized that this is the first time that the government is listening to the ideas of the university academics. They pointed out that this will be a solid foundation for a successful journey. During these meetings, it was discussed in detail regarding the manner in which the sustainability vision should be implemented in various spheres. Discussions were also held regarding the goals that are expected to achieve and the profits, that can be gained through this process. More details of economic, social and environmental aspects were revealed during the discussion. It was also agreed that the receiving of assistance of the private sector as well as various international organizations was appropriate in this regard.

The special attention was given to the school and university education during the discussions held at university level. A Detailed discussion was held on technology, tourism, water conservation, and the field of employment where facts were revealed regarding how to uplift the Agricultural field. The members of the Presidential Committee of Specialists on Sustainable Development debate presented their ideas on how sustainable development project should be properly launched.

Meanwhile a discussion with the President Counsels and members of the Bar Association was held during the series of discussions organized by the Sustainable Development Unit at the President’s office. It was discussed that, when entering a sustainable development debate from the sustainable development vision, it is essential to pay attention to the most important fields of the country and the need to establish a policy line and upgrade the legal policies to suite the current requirements of the country.

Attention was given to the plans for eradicating poverty of the people and ensuring the progress. It was mentioned that the sustainable development vision has a possibility to strengthen the trade community with a developed economy and to create an environmentally friendly background and reduce the waste in the country. It was agreed that the discourse should be carried forward and the assistance of all the Bar Association members will be provided to the sustainable development program.

The unit for Sustainable Vision of the President’s Office expects to continue this series of discussions covering all the sectors.

PMD