It is the responsibility of every citizen to control pollution of the marine environment of Sri Lanka. Every citizen should recognise the seriousness of the mammoth task of protecting nature and conserving the environment, President Maitripala Sirisena said in Galle.

The President was taking part in the national ceremony to mark ‘International Beach Clean-up Day’ together with the National Coastal and Marine Resources Conservation Week held at Dadella, in Galle, yesterday.The Southern Provincial Office the Marine Environment Protection Authority organised the event.

“Our ocean is constantly being polluted owing to excessive naval movements and due to marine accidents, such as the recent oil leak, that take place in the sea in and around our country,” the President said. “The pollution is greatly harmful to the healthy existence of the ocean. The fishing community and tourists are also responsible for maintaining a spotless and uncontaminated ocean and beach. We all have to understand this national duty. All participants including schoolchildren and the government and non-governmental organisations can rightly take this vital message to society.”

Following the beach clean-up programme in which the President also participated, he inaugurated the newly constructed office complex of the Southern Provincial branch of the Marine Environment Protection Authority. To mark the occasion, the President planted a sapling at the new office premises.President Sirisena also distributed beach cleaning implement among the beach cleaners.

The national project of cleaning the coast and marine environment in 14 districts of the country planned by the Marine Environment Protection Authority was launched by the President by initiating the beach cleaning programme in Galle.

Minister Gayantha Karunathilake, Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva, Deputy Minister Ajith Mannapperuma, Galle district Parliamentarians Piyasena Gamage and Wijepala Hettiarachchi, Marine Environment Protection Authority Chairman Rear Admiral (Rtd.) Rohana Perera and General Manager Dr. Turny Pradeepa Kumara, Galle District Secretary Somarathne Vidanapathirana, members of the Armed Forces and schoolchildren participated.