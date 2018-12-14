Timber Corporation wins Business Excellence Award

The State Timber Corporation won the gold medal for the national business section at the National Business Excellence Award 2018 which is organized by the National Chamber of Commerce. President Maithripala Sirisena received the award as the subject minister at the President’s office last Wendsday(12).

This is the third time where the State Timber Corporation has won this award and the President appreciated their services.The chairmen of State Timber Corporation Shantha Bandara presented this award to the President while the acting director M.Y.T. Pawara Kumara officers were present at this event.