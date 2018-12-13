12th graduation ceremony of Defense Services College

The ceremony for Presenting degree certificates for the students of tri forces who have completed the diploma No.12 of Defense Services Command and Staff College in Sapugaskanda was held under the patronage of the Commander in chief, President Maithripala Sirisena at the college auditorium yesterday (11th).

Developing the professional skills of the selected officers of Tri forces and training them for positions in command in their respective organizations is accomplished by this college. It is operated as one of the main institutes that is run under Ministry of Defense which composes a higher degree of knowledge professionally and providing leadership and management training and training related to the profession for higher positions of tri forces.

68 officer students of the Army, 27 Navy officer students, 27 Air Force officer students, and 14 foreign students and 136 trainee officer students of the Army have completed the diploma successfully and obtained certificates.