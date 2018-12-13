12th graduation ceremony of Defense Services College

The ceremony for Presenting degree certificates for the students of tri forces who have completed the diploma No.12 of Defense Services Command and Staff College in Sapugaskanda was held under the patronage of the Commander in chief, President Maithripala Sirisena at the college auditorium yesterday (11th).
Developing the professional skills of the selected officers of Tri forces and training them for positions in command in their respective organizations is accomplished by this college. It is operated as one of the main institutes that is run under Ministry of Defense which composes a higher degree of knowledge professionally and providing leadership and management training and training related to the profession for higher positions of tri forces.
68 officer students of the Army, 27 Navy officer students, 27 Air Force officer students, and 14 foreign students and 136 trainee officer students of the Army have completed the diploma successfully and obtained certificates.
14 local and foreign officer students representing India, Indonesia, United States, China, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives Islands, Rwanda, Fiji Islands, were among those who have successfully completed the diploma.The outstanding student cadets were presented awards by the President while the best research books were also awarded.President Sirisena also opened the library with modern facilities established at the Staff College to broaden the knowledge and the intellectual standards of the Trainee officers of Tri forces.
The Secretary of Ministry of Defense Hemasiri Fernando and Commanders of Tri forces, former heads of the army, Senior Tri force officers, and members of the families of passing out graduates and others were present in this event.