LETS BE UNITED TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY

President Maithripala Sirisena while thoroughly emphasizing the need for unity among each and every one despite political and other differences for the task of protecting national security yesterday, briefed the party leaders about the steps taken to curb terrorism to ensure national security.

He also apprised the party leaders on the steps taken to ensure the safety and security of the people and bring back normalcy to the country. The President was addressing the All Party Conference which was held under his patronage to discuss the prevalent crisis in the country and future measures, at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

He said that everybody should come together to ensure the security of the country, irrespective of party or other differences. Lengthy discussions were held regarding the current situation in the country and the actions to be taken in the future. The President also expressed the views on the reorganization of the Security Forces.

“Decisions have been taken to open a security operational centre and all missions are to be coordinated through this centre,” the President said. All the leaders of political parties extended their fullest support for the measures taken by the President to eradicate the terrorist threat and to ensure national security, as well as to detain the suspects.

The party leaders and the representatives who expressed their views on this tragic incident highlighted the shortcomings that were evident within the Security Forces and pointed out the need for rectifying those errors.They expressed the importance of working together to strengthen national security. It was also discussed that the security operations must be carried out by keeping faith in the Security Forces and their capabilities to investigate and detain terror suspects. They also emphasised the need for the involvement of experienced political leaders and individuals regarding security matters.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesighe, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and ministers representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, United People’s Freedom Alliance and the United National Party, Basil Rajapaksa, representing Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Tamil National Alliance leader R.Sampanthan, Member of Parliament, JVP Spokesperson Vijitha Herath, Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka of the Hela Urumaya,Mahajana Eksath Peramuna Leader Dinesh Gunewardena, National Freedom Alliance Leader and Member of Parliament Wimal Weerwansa, Pivithuturu Hela Urumaya Leader and Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila, Democratic People’s Front Leader Mano Ganeson, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Leader and Minister Rauff Hakeem, All Island Muslim Congress Leader Rishad Bathiudeen, National Labor Congress Leader Minister Palani Digamburun, Kadurata Peramuna Leader Minister V.S. Radhakrishnan,E.P.D.P Leader Douglas Devananda, Sri Lanka Communist Party Leader D.E.W.Gunesekara, Lanka Sama Samaja Party Leader Prof.Tissa Vitharana, National Samagi Peramuna Leader Azath Salley and other party representatives were present in this event.