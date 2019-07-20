Youth will be provided facilities to enhance their skills – President

The youth of this country should commit themselves to enhance their talents and skills to face future challenges while preserving our unparalleled ancient knowhow, said President Maithripala Sirisena.Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the World Youth Skills Day at BMICH yesterday (17) President said the youth will be provided with all the required facilities to develop their skills.

Expressing his views further President Sirisena added that the commitment of all the segments of the society is required to face and win the challenges posed by the competitive world.According to a proposal made by Sri Lanka in 2014, the United Nations Organization named July 15th as the World Youth Skills Day and UN member countries celebrate the day with various activities focused on developing skills of the youth.

Themed under “Learning to learn for life and work” an array of activities have been organized island-wide with the participation of youth.Acting Minister Buddhika Pathirana, State Minister Karunarathne Paranavithana, Secretary to the Ministry of Skills Development and Vocational Training Ranjith Ashoka were among the large gathering.