Priority should be given for innovations for the betterment of human beings – President

President Maithripala Sirisena said that in the fields of science, technology and research the priority should be given for innovations with the aim of the betterment of human beings but not the destruction of the society.

The President made these remarks participating at the closing ceremony of the ‘Shilpa Sena’, the first ever exhibition of the science and technology in the country held at BMICH, yesterday (21)

The exhibition organized by the Ministry of Science Technology and Research organized exhibition commenced on July 18th with the aim of promoting science, technology and research knowledge in the society.

Under the technology cluster, science, technology and research knowledge will be disseminated under 12 themes with the inclusion of STEM education. This cluster aims at imparting the latest technological knowledge to school students, university students, and emerging researchers as well as popularizing the field of science, technology and research in the society.

More than 500 innovations of local inventors will be on display under the innovation cluster, while a prgramme to commercialize their products will also be implemented.

One thousand technology packages will be introduced to those who are already engaged in small and medium scale industries and to those interested in embarking in new industries under the entrepreneurship and job fare cluster.

The exhibition will also offer the public an opportunity to buy products at reasonable prices.

Addressing the concluding ceremony President Sirisena further said though the country does not lack intelligent people, we cannot be satisfied how their knowledge is been reaped for the benefit of the country.

In order to develop a country much assistance should be provided to science and technology sector.

It is the responsibility of educationists to include the vital subjects of science and technology to the curriculum which will in turn help to resolve the issue of unemployment while the Sri Lankan youth can compete at the international level as well qualified candidates.

Minister of Science Technology and Research Sujeewa Senasinghe, State Minister Eran Wickremarathne, several Ministry Secretaries and government officials also participated in the event.