The President Participates in Christmas Carols at the Presidential Secretariat premises

President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the annual special Christmas carol concert and celebration organized collaboratively by the Presidential Secretariat, the Tourism Development Board, the Armed Forces and the Police in and around the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (20). The President illuminated the lights to mark the commencement and also attended the Christmas carol concert held at the Presidential Secretariat premises.

The festive carol concert featured performances by the singing and orchestral group of the Sri Lanka Navy. This delightful Christmas carol concert is scheduled to take place from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the Presidential Secretariat premises until December 23rd.

In the upcoming days, the Sri Lankan Air Force will perform on December 21st, followed by the Sri Lankan Army on December 22nd and concluding with the Sri Lankan Police Choir and Orchestra on December 23rd.

During these celebrations, President Wickremesinghe was accompanied by the President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake and senior officers from the Presidential Secretariat, as well as senior officers from the Defence Ministry led by the Commanders of the Armed Forces.