Sports Minister felicitates netball and carrom teams

Sports Minister Harin Fernando felicitated the national netball team, carrom team and athlete Parami Fernando at a ceremony at the Sports Ministry yesterdaySpeaking at the ceremony Minister of Sports Harin Fernando said these three sports aren’t ones where you see a huge amount of money being invested or see big sponsorships. That is why, the Sports Ministry, wants to support these sports in every possible way” He also requested media organizations to support them to get more sponsorship for those three sports.

Each of the 12 players of the Sri Lanka netball team who won the Asian Cup after nine years were handed a cash prize of 300,000 rupees, while Head coach Thilaka Jinadasa, who was the architect of Sri Lanka’s success was rewarded with a 500,000 rupee cash prize.

Meanwhile, the National Men’s Carrom team, were crowned Champions at the Carrom World Cup held in August 2018. and the women’s team emerged runner-up, losing to India in the final. The team along with the coaches received cash prizes to the value of between 26,250 and 600,000 rupees.

Parami Fernando received 1.5 million rupees while her coach received 375000 rupees for Sri Lanka’s first ever Youth Olympic Medal, winning third place in the 2000m Steeplechase event in Argentina.