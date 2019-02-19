The International Military Sport Council (CISM) Day Run 2019 was flagged off at the popular Galle Face promenade in Colombo, on Monday (18 February).The International Military Sport Council, 'Conseil International du Sport Militaire' (CISM), founded on 18 February 1948, organizes various sporting events among the armed forces personnel of its member countries. The ultimate goal of the CISM run is to contribute to world peace by uniting armed forces through sports, achieving its motto, 'Friendship through Sports'.