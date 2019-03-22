IPL 2019 won’t be broadcasted in Pakistan

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 fixtures will not be broadcasted in Pakistan.A summary has been sent to the federal cabinet regarding the ban on telecasting IPL fixtures.In the summary, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has been directed to ensure that the matches of the cash-rich Indian T20 tournament are not telecasted in the country.The summary also states that the decision is taken in response to India’s ban on telecasting Pakistan Super League (PSL) games in the country.
India’s IMG Reliance had withdrawn from its contract to broadcast PSL 2019 fixtures following the attack on an Indian military convoy in the Pulwama district of Indian-Administered Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers on February 14 this year.The broadcasting company was also due to televise the last knockout matches to be held in Karachi and Lahore, forcing the Pakistan Cricket Board to make some last-minute changes to their plans.