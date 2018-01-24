Showers or thundershower will occur today at times in Eastern, Northern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district Department of Meteorology says in its weather forecast.

Departments forecast announced for today says that change in the prevailing dry weather is expected in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces from today.

Showers or thundershower may occur most places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75mm) can be expected at some places particularly in Eastern province.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40 kmph) can be expected in the Northern, Western, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.